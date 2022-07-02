WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

WWE returned to Las Vegas Saturday night for its Money in the Bank premium live event, headlined by the men's and women's namesake ladder matches in which a guaranteed championship opportunity awaited the victors.

Who would climb the ladder to success and retrieve a briefcase that would all but assure them a championship reign?

What happened in the undercard, where top championships from Raw and SmackDown were at stake in matches featuring the best and brightest the company has to offer?

Find out now with this recap of the July 2 extravaganza.