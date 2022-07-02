NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and More

1 of 3

Elsa/Getty Images

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Nets general manager Sean Marks is "working" with Durant to find a trade. Presumably, there is no shortage of teams with at least some interest in acquiring the 12-time All-Star.

However, any teams believing that Brooklyn will sell Durant on the cheap are mistaken. ESPN's Marc J. Spears appeared on NBA Today and discussed what the Nets are seeking in a trade package.

"A young or future All-Star, lots of picks, the ability to swap picks, and another starter," Spears said (h/t Talkin' NBA).

Spears also noted that Durant "may not have as much control as one would think" over his next destination because of the number of interested teams. This suggests that multiple franchises have already expressed interest, and it makes Durant's future extremely unclear.

According to Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are at the top of his wish list. If those were the only teams interested, Durant may have a chance to pick his landing spot. However, the Nets are in a position to do what's best for the Nets, and that means moving Durant for the highest return.

Until/unless information begins to leak about what teams are offering, there's no telling where Durant will play in the 2022-23 season.

