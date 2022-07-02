Brett Favre Expects Davante Adams to Have Drop-off After Raiders Trade from Packers

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre is expecting a statistical drop-off from superstar wide receiver Davante Adams following his trade to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Favre told TMZ Sports in an interview published Saturday it all comes down to the difference between the quarterbacks, the Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Raiders' Derek Carr, saying he'd be "shocked" if Adams maintains the same numbers after the deal.

"I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback," Favre said. "But he's not in Aaron's league yet. May never be. And that's no disrespect."

Adams emerged as one of the NFL's best receivers during his eight-year tenure in Green Bay. His 69 touchdown catches over the past six seasons are nine more than any other wideout.

He's coming off a terrific 2021 campaign where he recorded career-high totals in receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) while finding the end zone 11 times in 16 games. He earned his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance and second straight first-team All-Pro selection.

In all, the 29-year-old California native tallied 669 catches for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns in 116 contests with the Packers.

Adams' longstanding desire to become the NFL's highest-paid receiver ultimately led to the end of his time in Green Bay, and he got his wish as he signed a five-year, $140 million extension with the Raiders that includes a $28 million average annual salary.

He already has a built-in rapport with Carr after the duo played college football together at Fresno State. The receiver caught 38 touchdowns in 26 appearances between 2012 and 2013.

While that should make for a smooth transition, the question is whether his stats will remain among the league's elite following the move.

For his part, Adams told reporters in June he thinks Carr's skill set isn't that far off from Rodgers':

"As far as talent and ability, it's really similar, if I'm keeping it real. They throw the ball a lot different. Derek's gonna fire it in there, and you gonna know that thing's coming quick. Aaron's got the ability to tighten that core up and flick that ball to you. So the release is a lot different, but being able to get the ball to you late, if they see you coming out of a break, not many quarterbacks can get it to you before you get to the sideline if you're outside the numbers already. Having two guys like that with really strong arms, and understand the game, the mental part of it, is another similarity that they have. They both obsess over it and they know everything that's going on out there."

That said, the other factor in play is the Raiders' pass-catching depth, which is better than what the Packers showcased in recent years.

Adams was the unquestioned top target in Green Bay, and while he'll still be the No. 1 WR in Vegas, his new team also features a top-tier slot receiver in Hunter Renfrow and one of the league's best tight ends in Darren Waller.

So it's possible his numbers dip a bit in 2022 through no fault of Carr or himself. It just figures to become a more balanced passing attack than he dealt with alongside Rodgers, where he averaged 153.5 targets over the past four years.

Even with a more modest target share, Adams is a strong bet to remain among the NFL's most valuable offensive playmakers this season.