Myles Turner Rumors: Pacers 'Engaged' with Teams Interested in Trade for Center

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The Indiana Pacers stopped short of a total fire sale at the trade deadline when they shipped out Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis. Now, they might be fully open for business.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Pacers are sending Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics. On the heels of that news, Wojnarowski said on NBA Today that Indiana is "clearly moving into a full rebuild now." He added "engaged" with opposing teams on a Myles Turner trade.

Turner is on an expiring deal, and his $17.5 million salary is far from cost-prohibitive for any interested suitors. Given Indiana's current direction, the 6'11" center is a natural candidate to move this summer.

In April, NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Pacers wanted to keep Turner. Stein followed up in June and said the Pacers were "hopeful" about re-signing him long term, but Turner might prefer instead to play out his final year and hit free agency.

On June 16, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported a sign-and-trade involving Turner and Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, who's a restricted free agent, was being "whispered" around the league.

The Brogdon trade may not signal much as it relates to Turner.

At 29, Brogdon doesn't really fit with the Pacers' new timeline, and he became more of a luxury in the rotation when they landed Tyrese Haliburton for Sabonis.

Turner is at least young enough—he turned 26 in March—to where he can help Indiana now and potentially remain a valuable contributor when the franchise is contending for the postseason again.

Sabonis' departure made him the focal point at the 5, too, seemingly addressing his concerns over his importance within the squad.

But if the Pacers are struggling to make any ground in contract negotiations, trading him now would be the sensible course of action. Netting whatever assets they can will help further their current aims more than having one more year of Turner and losing him for nothing as a free agent.