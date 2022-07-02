Donovan Mitchell Rumors: Knicks 'Wary' of Offering Trade Package Needed for Jazz Star

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

If the Utah Jazz make Donovan Mitchell available for a trade this summer, the New York Knicks might not be among the teams interested because of the price it would take to land him.

The Knicks are "wary of trading the combination of picks and players that it would take to land a player like Mitchell," according to SNY's Ian Begley. New York believes that putting together a package for the Jazz guard wouldn't leave the team with enough to contend.

The Knicks enter the 2022-23 season with a starting rotation that includes Jalen Brunson, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, with depth pieces such as Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Cam Reddish.

New York agreed to a four-year, $104 million deal with Brunson in free agency, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, prying the point guard from the Dallas Mavericks. The franchise also re-signed Robinson to a four-year, $60 million deal.

While it's unlikely the Knicks would be willing to part with either Brunson or Robinson in a package for Mitchell after signing them to lucrative deals, both Fournier and Randle have been linked to New York in trade rumors this summer.

Begley reported Friday that Fournier continues to be included in trade discussions, and The Athletic's Fred Katz reported on the Callin Shots podcast (h/t R.P. Salao of Clutch Points) that the Knicks "have inquired with other teams about moving" Randle.

It's unclear what Utah would want in exchange for Mitchell, though Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune noted the Jazz should receive a "massive haul" if they decide to trade him.

Utah would want far more than Fournier and Randle in return for its superstar, especially after trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler and four first-round picks.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer also reported in May that it would be "highly unlikely" for the Knicks to acquire Mitchell, adding that "there's healthy skepticism around the NBA that New York’s best offer for Mitchell would trump other teams' pursuits."

The 25-year-old has been a staple in the Utah lineup since being selected 13th overall in 2017. He had a solid 2021-22 campaign, averaging 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from deep on the way to his third All-Star selection.

It should be no surprise that the Jazz plan to "retool" around Mitchell, per Wojnarowski.

Still, Mitchell has been linked to the Knicks for a long time, and it's hard to imagine the franchise not at least exploring the possibility of adding the New York native.

In January, Ric Bucher of Fox Sports reported that the Jazz are "a first-round exit from Donovan being in New York." Newsday's Steve Popper added in February that Knicks executive vice president William Wesley had been planning a move for Mitchell.

Mitchell reiterated his commitment to the Jazz in an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports in February, but his mindset could have since changed, especially with Gobert having been moved.