Woj: Jazz Plan to 'Retool' Around Donovan Mitchell After Rudy Gobert Trade

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Having already agreed to trade one of their stars, the Utah Jazz don't plan on losing both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Jazz "plan to retool the roster" around Donovan Mitchell after striking a deal to send Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On June 5, Wojnarowski reported Mitchell was "surprised and disappointed" upon learning head coach Quin Snyder stepped down. While the three-time All-Star hadn't gone so far as to request a trade, his future in Utah suddenly looked a little murky.

Rather than triggering a total rebuild, trading Gobert to Minnesota could be a way for the Jazz to send a message to Mitchell about their continued commitment to him.

Draft picks obviously won't help Utah win in the short term, and the combined contributions of Beasley, Beverley, Kessler, Vanderbilt and Bolmaro likely won't get the team any closer to a title.

From that aspect, Mitchell might not be all that impressed with the overall haul. The return might, however, give the Jazz more flexibility to swing another major trade.

Arizona Sports' Josh Gambadoro reported they're interested in Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton, who'd need to be acquired in a sign-and-trade. They now have the draft assets and salary filler necessary to make something like that happen.

What's clear is that the Gobert trade alone can't be Utah's only offseason business if it truly does intend to make Mitchell the lone centerpiece for now. The franchise has taken a step backward with some glaring flaws that need to be addressed.

The structure of the Jazz roster is bound to look a lot different on opening night this fall.