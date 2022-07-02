X

    LiAngelo Ball Announced as Part of Hornets' 2022 NBA Summer League Team Roster

    Erin WalshJuly 2, 2022

    Johnnie Izquierdo/NBAE via Getty Images

    LiAngelo Ball is back in the NBA, at least for the summer.

    The brother of LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball was announced as part of the Charlotte Hornets' NBA Summer League roster on Friday. It will be his second straight year suiting up for the Hornets in summer-league action.

    Charlotte Hornets @hornets

    Introducing the NBA 2K23 Summer League Roster.<br><br>📝: <a href="https://t.co/cI39wFt9qK">https://t.co/cI39wFt9qK</a> <a href="https://t.co/rwVo4e0bTt">pic.twitter.com/rwVo4e0bTt</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.