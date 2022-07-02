LiAngelo Ball Announced as Part of Hornets' 2022 NBA Summer League Team Roster

Johnnie Izquierdo/NBAE via Getty Images

LiAngelo Ball is back in the NBA, at least for the summer.

The brother of LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball was announced as part of the Charlotte Hornets' NBA Summer League roster on Friday. It will be his second straight year suiting up for the Hornets in summer-league action.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

