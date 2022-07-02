Le'Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson Boxing Match Officially Set for July 30 in LA

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Free-agent NFL running backs Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson will face off in a celebrity exhibition boxing match from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, July 30.

Bell announced the official news on Twitter Friday.

This will be the first time both running backs will be competing in a boxing ring, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

The duo will be fighting on an undercard that features a pair of YouTube stars in Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib fighting in the main event.

In addition, ex-NBA guard Nick Young will box rapper Blueface on the undercard.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.