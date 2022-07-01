Deion Sanders Thanks Ja Rule for NFT Donation to Jackson State Football Program

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rapper Ja Rule announced Friday on Instagram that he will be donating money to the Jackson State football program, and head coach Deion Sanders was quick to thank him for the gesture.

"I wanna thank my brother Ja Rule for hitting me up and including our program in his heart along with several other HBCUs," Sanders said, per TMZ Sports. "My brother I've always admired and applauded you from afar but this is a true blessing for our team.

"God bless u my brother!"

Ja Rule is using some of the proceeds from the sales of 1,000 one-of-one NFTs to donate to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including Jackson State. Hampton, Morgan, Spelman and Moorehouse will also be receiving donations.

This marks the second large donation to Jackson State this week. Rapper Diddy pledged $1 million each to Jackson State and Howard University during the BET Awards on Sunday, per TMZ Sports.

Sanders became head coach of the Tigers in 2020. After going 4-3 in his first season, Jackson State went an impressive 11-2 in 2021 and also 247Sports' top-ranked recruit in Travis Hunter.

The Tigers should be one of the more interesting teams to watch in college football during the 2022 campaign.