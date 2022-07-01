Kevin Garnett Rips Lakers' Anthony Davis: He Can Be 'So Much Better Than What He Is'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

NBA legend Kevin Garnett didn't take too kindly to Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis' recent acknowledgement that he hadn't shot a basketball in two months.

Speaking on Showtime Basketball's KG Certified, Garnett laid out his feelings on the matter (57:59 mark).

"That s--t killed me, bro. He said he ain't touched the rock?!" Garnett said (h/t ClutchPoints). "... He can be so much better than what he is. I don't know what's around him. I would love to be able to work with somebody like that."

KG gave AD serious compliments, though, saying he should shoot for the 2022-23 NBA MVP Award and that there's "no way he's probably not top-10, top-five in this game." Garnett encouraged Davis to "come into camp better in shape than anybody and everybody" and "take the torch" from LeBron James.

In a Nuke Squad video that dropped June 10, Davis said he hadn't shot a basketball since April 5:

Davis played just 40 games last year because of injuries. He averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

He is one of the game's top players, an eight-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA first-team member who helped lead Los Angeles to the 2019-20 title.

Last year didn't go well for AD and the Lakers, who finished outside the playoffs with a 33-49 mark, but a rejuvenated Davis could certainly bring far greater success to L.A.