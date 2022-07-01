Kevin Garnett Rips Lakers' Anthony Davis: He Can Be 'So Much Better Than What He Is'July 1, 2022
NBA legend Kevin Garnett didn't take too kindly to Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis' recent acknowledgement that he hadn't shot a basketball in two months.
Speaking on Showtime Basketball's KG Certified, Garnett laid out his feelings on the matter (57:59 mark).
"That s--t killed me, bro. He said he ain't touched the rock?!" Garnett said (h/t ClutchPoints). "... He can be so much better than what he is. I don't know what's around him. I would love to be able to work with somebody like that."
KG gave AD serious compliments, though, saying he should shoot for the 2022-23 NBA MVP Award and that there's "no way he's probably not top-10, top-five in this game." Garnett encouraged Davis to "come into camp better in shape than anybody and everybody" and "take the torch" from LeBron James.
In a Nuke Squad video that dropped June 10, Davis said he hadn't shot a basketball since April 5:
Davis played just 40 games last year because of injuries. He averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.
He is one of the game's top players, an eight-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA first-team member who helped lead Los Angeles to the 2019-20 title.
Last year didn't go well for AD and the Lakers, who finished outside the playoffs with a 33-49 mark, but a rejuvenated Davis could certainly bring far greater success to L.A.