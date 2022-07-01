Celtics Rumors: Marcus Smart Boston's 'Unquestioned' Starting PG After Brogdon Trade

Elsa/Getty Images

Marcus Smart's status with the Boston Celtics was put into question on Friday when the franchise acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers. However, the veteran's role reportedly will not change.

Smart will remain Boston's "unquestioned starting point guard," according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, who added the Celtics were "simply looking to add depth."

"Brogdon and [Danilo] Gallinari both had starring roles, but they’re willing to step back in order to pursue championships," Himmelsbach wrote.

Chris Murphy of the Boston Herald added Brogdon is expected to be the team's sixth man.

Even if Brogdon was to take over the starting role, it doesn't seem like Smart would be upset about it as he welcomed the former Pacer and Gallinari to the C's on Friday, adding that winning Boston an 18th NBA title is all he cares about.

Smart has been the heart and soul of the Celtics since being selected sixth overall in the 2014 NBA draft. The 28-year-old has been particularly impressive over the last three seasons, but he had arguably the best season of his career in 2021-22.

Smart averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals during the regular season while shooting 41.8 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from deep. His performance helped the Celtics finish second in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record, and he was also the first guard to be named Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton in 1996.

The Oklahoma State product was just as impressive in the playoffs, averaging 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 40.5 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from deep.

However, Smart's efforts weren't enough as the Celtics came up short in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

The championship round revealed that the biggest need for Boston this summer was depth scoring off the bench. By adding both Brogdon and Gallinari, the franchise will have a greatly improved bench next season that also consists of Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams.

Smart remaining in the starting lineup also makes too much sense for Boston, as he is already comfortable with Ime Udoka's system and has been playing alongside stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for a number of seasons.

That said, Brogdon should see plenty of playing time.

In 36 games during the 2021-22 season, the 29-year-old averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 31.2 percent from deep.

Brogdon's skills will be more than welcomed off the bench, and he should help improve Boston's offense next season and beyond.