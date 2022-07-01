Unexpected Trade Ideas to Get Kevin Durant out of Brooklyn

1 of 5

The Trade: Brooklyn Nets acquire DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Coby White, three first-round picks (2023 via POR, 2027 and 2029) and a first-round swap (2028) for Kevin Durant.

The Chicago Bulls wouldn't include Patrick Williams in a deal for Rudy Gobert, per B/R's Jake Fischer, but maybe they'd reconsider that stance with Durant on the table. It's easier to justify losing the organization's brightest young talent for a superstar wing than a defense-first center, even if the former is slated to earn about $30 million more over the next four years than the latter.

We're still operating under the assumption that the Nets will use the 2019 Anthony Davis trade as something of a baseline, which means multiple first-round picks and swaps have to be involved. But with the Nets seeking a package that also allows them to compete for a championship, DeRozan's inclusion makes sense.

Brooklyn gets optionality here. DeRozan and Ben Simmons would be a difficult fit with poor spacing, but one or the other could easily be moved in a subsequent deal. This is all about asset accumulation for the Nets, and DeRozan, coming off a year that involved several weeks of fringe MVP consideration, very much counts as an asset. Brooklyn could also re-route Williams, White and all the picks for more win-now help if it isn't willing to wait on player development.

For the Bulls, Durant and the newly maxed-out Zach LaVine would form one of the best scoring duos in the league. Over the last three years, they were two of the nine players to log at least 3,000 minutes with a usage rate above 30.0 percent and a true shooting percentage north of 60.0 percent. Chicago's offense, 13th last year, would likely vault up toward the top five.

Nikola Vucevic isn't an ideal defensive center, but a healthy Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball proved last year that they could provide enough ball pressure to compensate for shortages of stopping power elsewhere on the floor. And for what it's worth, even a half-interested Durant is orders of magnitude better than DeRozan on D.