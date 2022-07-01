Yankees Trade Rumors: NY Seeking OF Help Amid Joey Gallo, Aaron Hicks Struggles

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have reportedly begun to survey the trade market for potential outfield upgrades amid the continued struggles of Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday the Yanks' top targets, the Washington Nationals' Juan Soto and Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds, are unlikely to move before the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline, which has led the club to explore secondary options, including:

Andrew Benintendi (Kansas City Royals)

Anthony Santander (Baltimore Orioles)



Ian Happ (Chicago Cubs)

David Peralta (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Robbie Grossman (Detroit Tigers)



This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.