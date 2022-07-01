NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and More

1 of 3

Al Bello/Getty Images

Durant is a one-time regular-season MVP and a two-time Finals MVP. While things didn't work out for him in Brooklyn, there will undoubtedly be several teams interested in adding his services this offseason.

According to Wojnarowski (h/t ESPN's Tom Bontemps), the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are at the top of his wish list. Of the two, Phoenix may be Durant's No. 1 choice.

"I believe, ultimately, that Kevin Durant will be a Phoenix Sun," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Friday on ESPN Radio, according to Sarah Kezele of 98.7 Arizona Sports.

However, this doesn't mean that Durant will wind up in Phoenix—or in Miami, for that matter—if a trade isn't favorable for the Nets. According to Wojnarowski, per Bontemps, the Nets aren't committed to sending Durant to a preferred destination:

"The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are among the teams Durant has on his wish list for a potential trade, sources told Wojnarowski. However, the Nets are not tied to honoring any of Durant's preferred destinations and plan to make a deal that allows them the greatest return of assets, sources told Wojnarowski."

In other words, the drama surrounding Durant's trade request is just getting started. We know where he would like to go, but we don't yet know if either Miami or Phoenix will be willing to make an offer that Brooklyn will accept.

We also don't know which other teams could enter the picture, though the Los Angeles Lakers don't appear to be one of them.

