Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 30

The battle for tag team supremacy between Impact World Tag Team champions The Good Brothers and Honor No More continued Thursday as Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson battled the enigmatic Vincent and The French Canadian Frankenstein, PCO.

Honor No More's most unpredictable tandem dominated the action throughout, working over the champions to surprising success. A late-match miscalculation by Vincent as he attempted Redrum allowed Anderson to score a schoolboy rollup for the win.

After the match, Honor No More attacked the victors and buddy "Cowboy" James Storm. "Wildcat" Chris Harris hit the ring to protect Storm and the returning Heath made the save, sparking the babyface comeback that left the heels reeling ahead of Against All Odds and a high-profile 10-man tag team match.

The match was fine for what it was, which was more of a sprint than anything. It was nice to see Vincent get some extended in-ring work, which he has not had a ton of, while PCO throwing fists with Anderson and Gallows always makes for a good time.

The biggest takeaways, though, were the tease of Harris' in-ring return and Heath's comeback.

Harris eventually pitched himself as the fifth man on the babyface side of the Against All Odds match and his partners accepted, after some hesitation. He has not been in the ring in a long time and when he was, it was most memorable as Braden Walker in WWE's poorly received ECW relaunch.

One of the godfathers of Impact Wrestling and one-half of one of the greatest tag teams in company history, he absolutely deserves the opportunity to go out a hell of a lot better and more fittingly than the last time fans saw him on a major stage.

Heath always brings certain energy with him and should make for a fun addition to the team, but one has to imagine he has peaked as a performer in Impact, relegated to tag teams and the mid-card. That is not always a bad thing and that spot has worked well for him to this point.

Good Brothers defeated PCO and Vincent

