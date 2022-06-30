Lakers Rumors: Execs Believe Lakers Could Make Trade for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Elsa/Getty Images

NBA executives believe that the Los Angeles Lakers could have a package that can land them Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving via trade.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the news on Thursday's edition of NBA Today.

"But it has been floated to me by executives that if they were to be kept together, the Lakers would potentially have package that you could trade for both of them."

Windhorst went on to say the situation is too "fragile" because it's unknown whether Durant and Irving still want to play together.

He also reported that he heard the only place where a KD-Irving trade package was possible is the Lakers but that "we don’t really have enough information to know."

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant made a trade request directly to Nets governor Joe Tsai on Thursday. Irving has exercised his 2022-23 player option.

Irving and the Lakers have been heavily connected already, with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reporting the following on Thursday:

Irving is looking to force his way to the Lakers, per Windhorst (h/t NBACentral). Windhorst also reported (h/t Jay King of The Athletic) that the Lakers were looking to acquire Irving in a package that included Russell Westbrook.

Durant-to-the-Lakers is a curveball of sorts, and that appears far more difficult to envision considering the immense interest around the league in his services. Per Wojnarowski, more than half the NBA has called the Nets about KD. He also reported that the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are high on Durant's "wish list."

Ultimately, Irving heading to the Lakers seems like a distinct possibility, with a package deal involving KD unlikely on the surface.