Report: Donte DiVincenzo, Warriors Agree to 2-Year, $9.3M Contract After Kings Stint

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Donte DiVincenzo is on the move after agreeing to a contract with the Golden State Warriors in free agency.

Per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, the Warriors will pay DiVincenzo $9.3 million over two years. The second year of the deal is a player option.

DiVincenzo became an unrestricted free agent when the Sacramento Kings declined to extend him a qualifying offer. The decision brought an end to his brief tenure with the Kings that didn't seem to end on a positive note.

Per Kings reporter James Ham (h/t Kurt Helin of NBC Sports), DiVincenzo and his camp were "very unhappy" with how the Kings managed his minutes and didn't start him down the stretch in an attempt to lower his value for free agency.

The Kings acquired DiVincenzo on Feb. 10 from the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a four-team trade that also involved the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers.

Sacramento previously coveted DiVincenzo during the offseason prior to the 2020-21 season. He was set to be included in the sign-and-trade deal between the Bucks and Kings for Bogdan Bogdanovic, but it fell apart due to tampering violations that eventually resulted in Milwaukee forfeiting a 2022 second-round draft pick.

During his 25-game stint with the Kings, DiVincenzo averaged more minutes per game (26.6) than he did at the start of the season when he was with Milwaukee (20.1). He did play fewer than 20 minutes in back-to-back games on March 9 and 12 but averaged 29.5 minutes per contest in the final 13 games of the regular season.

At his best, DiVincenzo has proved to be a solid role player in the NBA. The 25-year-old averaged 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 132 appearances for the Bucks from the 2019-20 season to the 2020-21 campaign. He made 37.9 percent of his three-point attempts during the 2020-21 season.

Last season was rough for DiVincenzo even before the situation with the Kings happened. He missed the first two months of the regular season due to an ankle injury suffered early in Milwaukee's postseason run the previous year.

After appearing in three games, DiVincenzo reinjured the ankle when he rolled it during warm-ups on Jan. 1 before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He missed five games before making his return.

The Warriors are banking on getting the healthy version of DiVincenzo going forward. He's still young enough that no one should draw any major conclusions from last season, especially considering he played in a situation with the Kings that he didn't seem to enjoy.