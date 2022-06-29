Emma Raducanu Ousted by Caroline Garcia in 2nd-Round Wimbledon Upset

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu will not be bringing the Wimbledon championship home.

Unseeded Caroline Garcia earned a 6-3, 6-3 upset of the No. 10 seed in the second round at the All-England Club on Wednesday, marking the third straight Grand Slam Slam in which Raducanu has been eliminated in the second round.

The defending U.S. Open champion reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, a tournament that proved critical in giving her momentum heading to New York.

Raducanu has struggled in her attempts to follow up that major triumph, failing to win an event this year and bowing out early in each of the first three Slams of the year. Injury issues have hampered her throughout the grass-court season, forcing her to bow out at the Nottingham Open and miss the Eastbourne International.

The lack of sharpness was apparent in Raducanu's game throughout Wednesday, as she double-faulted three times and won only 45 percent of her first-serve points.

Garcia, who once reached the No. 4 spot in the world before losing her form in recent years, was able to take advantage to earn five breaks and move on to the third round for the thid time in her career.

The 28-year-old had not gotten past the second round at a major since the 2020 U.S. Open and hadn't made it out of the first round at Wimbledon since 2017.

"I'm definitely very happy with my performance today," Garcia told reporters after the match. "I knew it was going to be a tough match, and to play on Centre Court is never easy for the first time. I'm really pleased with the way I played my match and I went for it."

Garcia will move on to play Zhang Shuai in the third round.