Iga Swiatek to Host Charity Tennis Event to Benefit Kids Impacted by War in Ukraine

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek announced plans for a charity tennis event to benefit children impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Swiatek took to social media to announce the July 23 event, which will take place in her native Poland. Agnieszka Radwanska, Elina Svitolina, Sergiy Stakhovsky and Martyn Pawelski will also be participating in the event, which will feature a mixed doubles match and Swiatek taking on Radwanska in a one-set singles exhibition.

Elina Svitolina will serve as the umpire for both matches.

"I hope that we can see each other in large numbers in TAURON Arena Krakow and in front of the television to show the strength of sport when it unites us in helping and gives us at least a little joy," Swiatek said in a statement.

Svitolina and Stakhovsky are Ukraine natives.

UNITED24, Svitolina’s foundation and UNICEF Poland are working with Swiatek on the event.

Ukraine has been at war since February after an invasion by Russia. The conflict has led to worldwide sanctions against Russia that have also spilled into the sports world. Wimbledon officials banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing in this year's event, and both counties have been banned from most international competitions as well.

Tens of thousands of people have died thus far, and it's expected to be among the deadliest wars in modern history before its conclusion.