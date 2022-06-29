Buying or Selling the MLB Betting Odds Favorites to Win Their Divisions

0 of 6

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Forty-five percent through the regular season, and the relevant MLB teams could not be clearer.

We are past the point of small sample sizes or playing guessing games. Only two divisions appear to have clear frontrunners (AL East and AL West), while the other four are tight races.

With that in mind and the trade deadline just a little over a month away, we're looking at the current betting odds for the favorites to win their divisions.

For each division, we're providing the safest bet, the bet to avoid and a value play if you want to get frisky.

Stats via Baseball Reference and FanGraphs. Odds via DraftKings.