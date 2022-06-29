Rebuilding Plans For NFL's 5 Worst Teams Entering 2022 Season

1 of 5

2021 Record: 4-13

No. 1 Goal: Fix the Offensive Line

The New York Giants had one of the most roughshod offensive lines in football last year. Only two teams earned a collectively lower grade from PFF in 2021, with every starter outside of left tackle Andrew Thomas earning a backup- or replaceable-level score.

Fortunately for the G-Men help is on the way. New general manager Joe Schoen placed a priority on reinforcing this unit during his first offseason.

The team pulled off one of the biggest steals of the 2022 draft by selecting Evan Neal at No. 7 overall. The Alabama product was a top tackle prospect in the class—and a candidate to go as high as No. 1 overall—who makes an ideal bookend starter across from Thomas in the offensive trenches.

Veteran Mark Glowsinki earned a sizable contract to shore up the interior after another strong season with the Indianapolis Colts. Guard Jon Feliciano could be a value signing for New York if he can stay on the field after missing 15 games over the last two seasons.

Shane Lemieux might be the only starter returning this year aside from Thomas. The left guard only logged 17 snaps last year before going down with a knee injury that cut his sophomore campaign short.

Lemieux has to battle Ben Bredeson, Joshua Ezeudu and Max Garcia in training camp for the role, a competition that will likely result in a quality interior lineman earning a starting LG job with this much-improved unit.

No. 2 Goal: Give Daniel Jones One More Chance

The Giants envisioned Daniel Jones taking over the reins from Eli Manning when they took the QB at No. 6 overall in 2019. The Duke product has shown some flashes of the skill and mettle it takes to be this organization’s long-term starter, but the last three years have been largely disappointing.

After declining Jones' fifth-year option and setting his rookie deal to expire following the upcoming campaign, the Giants have one final opportunity to determine if the 25-year-old is worth keeping around.

Jones has statistically regressed each year he’s been the starter. After amassing 3,027 passing yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019, the QB only threw for 2,428 yards and 10 scores last year.

Injuries have taken their toll on Jones. He missed a decent amount of time in each of the last two seasons, including six games last year when he landed on IR with a neck injury.

Jones’ 12-25 lifetime record doesn’t inspire much confidence, but the team has made improvements that include drafting Wan’Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger to catch passes.

If the receiving corps and offensive line can stay healthy after suffering a string of injuries last year, Jones will have his best chance to show he can be a bona fide franchise QB.

The team does have a contingency plan in place after signing Tyrod Taylor to a two-year deal earlier in the offseason. Taylor gives Big Blue a competent backup who could take over if the coaching staff determines Jones is holding the squad back in 2022.

No. 3 Goal: Get Better At Pressuring The Quarterback

Big Blue was one of the least efficient pass-rushing teams last season, an area it must show growth in if the team wishes to end a half-decade playoff drought.

The Giants struggled across the board at getting after opposing quarterbacks. They brought pressure on 20.1 percent of dropbacks, the third-worst rate in the league. The team’s meager 34 sack total was a regression from the 40 it recorded in 2020.

Six players notched at least 2.5 sacks last year, with only Lorenzo Carter—who left for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason—Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari breeching the 3.5-sack mark.

New York made a few offseason moves to bolster these limited pass-rushing capabilities. The most impactful being the selection of Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 5 overall. The rookie is coming off a three-year run at Oregon during which he racked up 19 sacks and 35 tackles for a loss in 30 games.

At 6’5”, 250-pounds and possessing elite athleticism, the rangy Thibodeaux has real potential to become an elite NFL pass-rusher. He’ll join offseason free-agent pickup Jihad Ward and the returning Ojulari and Williams to form the nucleus of Big Blue’s edge-rushing unit.

If Thibodeaux is as good as advertised, the Giants should be able to bring some heat in new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's system.