Woj: Zach LaVine, Bulls Expected to 'Move Quickly' to Agree to Max Contract

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine was considered to be the top player set to hit free agency this offseason, but it looks like he isn't going anywhere.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that LaVine is expected to remain with the Bulls on a max deal.

"You can expect at 6 p.m. when Zach LaVine and the Bulls sit down together, they're gonna move quickly to hammer out a long-term max contract," Wojnarowski said on SportsCenter. "Expect him to be back in Chicago."

B/R's Jake Fischer reported earlier this month that the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers all were expected to pursue LaVine this offseason. Fischer noted that LaVine is eligible for a five-year extension from the Bulls worth nearly $200 million, and negotiations will be centered around whether Chicago will add the fifth year to his deal

The Bulls' front office has already expressed a desire to hold onto LaVine.

"We hope Zach is here for a long time, and nothing changed," executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas said on Monday at a news conference to introduce first-round draft pick Dalen Terry.

An All-Star in each of the past two seasons, LaVine is one of the best wing players in the NBA. He averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Bulls last year to help lead the team to a 46-36 record. Chicago fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, losing the series in five games.

LaVine's production was slightly down from the 2020-21 season, partly because of the addition of DeMar DeRozan to the Bulls roster. The veteran swingman enjoyed one of the best years of his career, leading Chicago with 27.4 points per game.

Fischer reported last month that LaVine was hoping to find a situation where he'd be the centerpiece of a team's offense. However, it now appears that he is welcoming the chance to continue playing alongside DeRozan for the foreseeable future as the Bulls continue to build toward becoming a title contender.