Warriors Rumors: 'Growing Pessimism' from Teams That Kevon Looney Will Leave in FA

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevon Looney has spent his entire NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, and that might remain the case with the veteran center approaching free agency this offseason.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday that interested suitors are sharing a "growing pessimism" about the likelihood of Looney leaving the Bay Area.

"Looney is increasingly expected to re-sign with the Warriors on a multiyear deal after playing a vital role in their fourth title run in a span of eight seasons," per Stein.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.