Jodie Burrage Stops Match to Assist Unwell Ball Boy at 2022 Wimbledon

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Monday's match between Jodie Burrage and Lesia Tsurenko at Wimbledon briefly came to a halt when one of the ball boys became faint.

Burrage helped tend to the ball boy after noticing he began to look unwell.

"Just tried to get him some sugar, gave him a Gatorade and a gel," she said of the moment. "The gel is not the nicest thing, so they managed to find some Percy Pigs somewhere along the line in the crowd, which he got down and then started to feel better. Hopefully he's feeling better now."

After the match resumed, Burrage lost to Tsurenko in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3.

While Burrage was unable to get out of the first round in the women's singles draw, she still has an opportunity to chart a different course in women's doubles. She's teaming with Eden Silva to play the Dutch combo of Arianne Hartono and Demi Schuurs.