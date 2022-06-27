Jaylen Brown 'Likes' Tweet About Being Disrespected amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

Annette Grant/NBAE via Getty Images

Not even an NBA Finals run is enough to heal all wounds.

Jaylen Brown liked a tweet sent Sunday that said he is "disrespected" by Boston Celtics fans.

Former Celtics forward Brian Scalabrine recently said Brown could be a centerpiece in a potential trade for Kevin Durant should the 2013-14 MVP want to leave the Brooklyn Nets.

"If there's traction and Kevin Durant goes to management, there is no better team out there than the Boston Celtics if you're the Brooklyn Nets to make this move. ... Would the Celtics [make Brown available in a trade for Durant]? Yeah. It's Durantula! KD! The Slim Reaper!" Scalabrine said on NBC Sports Boston.

It's worth noting that there have been no reports of contact between the Celtics and Nets regarding any potential trade. Nor has there been much beyond speculation that Durant could even want to land in Boston should the situation in Brooklyn continue deteriorating.

That said, this is far from the first time Brown has seen his name pop up in trade speculation.

Former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins told Celtics Pregame Live in October (h/t Justin Leger of NBC Sports) that ex-president of basketball operations Danny Ainge called him and discussed a potential Brown-James Harden trade, but Ainge was in favor of keeping the younger star.

During the Celtics' early-season struggles this past season, there was additional talk of breaking up the Brown-Jayson Tatum pairing, with the 25-year-old Brown being the one who would likely be on the move. Steve Bulpett of Heavy reported it was even possible that Brown could eventually request a trade.

The Celtics were able to turn things around once the calendar turned to 2022 and made a run to their first NBA Finals since 2010. In most cases, that would have been enough to quell any talks of a trade among fans. Durant's name popping up was apparently enough to change that and lead to some apparent frustration from Brown, who has two years remaining on his contract.