    Jesse Winker, Anthony Rendon, Phil Nevin Among 12 Suspended for Mariners-Angels Brawl

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 28, 2022

    Major League Baseball suspended Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker and 11 others for their roles in Sunday's brawl between the Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.

    Angels manager Phil Nevin was suspended 10 games, Winker was suspended seven games and Anthony Rendon was suspended five games:

    Jessica Kleinschmidt @KleinschmidtJD

    There are a total of 12 people who have been disciplined for yesterdays brawl between the Angels and Mariners: <a href="https://t.co/PXNGV3o1vg">pic.twitter.com/PXNGV3o1vg</a>

    Jessica Kleinschmidt @KleinschmidtJD

    Nevin, Chiti and Del Campo will begin serving tonight. Montgomery and Haselman will both serve when Chiti returns from suspension.

    Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR

    Ryan Tepera and Raisel Iglesias are appealing their suspensions. Andrew Wantz is not.<br><br>No word yet on Anthony Rendon. His suspension doesn't start till next season, but he still could appeal to get it reduced.

    The genesis of the brawl may have come in the Mariners' 5-3 win over the Angels on Saturday. In the process of earning the save, Erik Swanson drew the ire of Mike Trout when he threw a fastball up and in.

    In the first inning of Sunday's contest, Andrew Wantz appeared to get some retribution when his 93 mph fastball flew behind Julio Rodriguez. That resulted in a warning issued to both teams.

    Things escalated in the second inning when Wantz hit Winker with a fastball to the lower body.

    Winker had words with Angels catcher Max Stassi before walking toward the Los Angeles dugout. That sparked a benches-clearing brawl that far exceeded what fans typically see in an on-field scrape.

    Bally Sports West @BallySportWest

    Benches clear!!! 👊<a href="https://twitter.com/Angels?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Angels</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHalos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHalos</a> <a href="https://t.co/EUnTTcjW1D">pic.twitter.com/EUnTTcjW1D</a>

    Even Rendon, who recently underwent season-ending wrist surgery, was involved. And when tempers were beginning to cool, another shoving match began.

    Once the teams were dispatched to their respective dugouts, Angels closer Raisel Iglesias added to the spectacle when he tossed a box of sunflower seeds onto the field and yelled across at Winker, his former teammate on the Cincinnati Reds.

    Bally Sports West @BallySportWest

    Iglesias prefers spitz<a href="https://twitter.com/Angels?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Angels</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHalos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHalos</a> <a href="https://t.co/e75Wac3orB">pic.twitter.com/e75Wac3orB</a>

    Winker also made sure to say goodbye to the Angel Stadium crowd by letting them know they were No. 1.

    Brandon Wile @Brandon_N_Wile

    Jesse Winker probably going to get a decent suspension <a href="https://t.co/rGETjkVFdw">pic.twitter.com/rGETjkVFdw</a>

    By the time all was said and done, four representatives each from Los Angeles and Seattle were ejected from the game. The Angels were 2-1 winners thanks to a solo home run from Luis Rengifo and an RBI single by David MacKinnon.

    In the immediate aftermath, it quickly became clear suspensions were inevitable and potentially lengthy ones for the biggest instigators in the brawl.

    Scott Hanson @shansonSeaTimes

    The teams are finally separating. Winker is yelling at the Angels crowd. He is being held back from going at the Angels again. There will obviously be ejections -- and eventually suspensions. A lot of punches were thrown.

    Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR

    MLB is going to have to do some Zapruder-like film analysis to figure out who did what when they are levying fines and suspensions.

    That was particularly troublesome for the Mariners, who had been building some positive momentum with a five-game winning streak prior to their loss Sunday.

    Losing any regulars added more misery for the Angels, too. They've yet to recover from the 14-game losing streak that sent their season spiraling.

