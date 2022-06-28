Jesse Winker, Anthony Rendon, Phil Nevin Among 12 Suspended for Mariners-Angels Brawl

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Major League Baseball suspended Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker and 11 others for their roles in Sunday's brawl between the Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.

Angels manager Phil Nevin was suspended 10 games, Winker was suspended seven games and Anthony Rendon was suspended five games:

The genesis of the brawl may have come in the Mariners' 5-3 win over the Angels on Saturday. In the process of earning the save, Erik Swanson drew the ire of Mike Trout when he threw a fastball up and in.

In the first inning of Sunday's contest, Andrew Wantz appeared to get some retribution when his 93 mph fastball flew behind Julio Rodriguez. That resulted in a warning issued to both teams.

Things escalated in the second inning when Wantz hit Winker with a fastball to the lower body.

Winker had words with Angels catcher Max Stassi before walking toward the Los Angeles dugout. That sparked a benches-clearing brawl that far exceeded what fans typically see in an on-field scrape.

Even Rendon, who recently underwent season-ending wrist surgery, was involved. And when tempers were beginning to cool, another shoving match began.

Once the teams were dispatched to their respective dugouts, Angels closer Raisel Iglesias added to the spectacle when he tossed a box of sunflower seeds onto the field and yelled across at Winker, his former teammate on the Cincinnati Reds.

Winker also made sure to say goodbye to the Angel Stadium crowd by letting them know they were No. 1.

By the time all was said and done, four representatives each from Los Angeles and Seattle were ejected from the game. The Angels were 2-1 winners thanks to a solo home run from Luis Rengifo and an RBI single by David MacKinnon.

In the immediate aftermath, it quickly became clear suspensions were inevitable and potentially lengthy ones for the biggest instigators in the brawl.

That was particularly troublesome for the Mariners, who had been building some positive momentum with a five-game winning streak prior to their loss Sunday.

Losing any regulars added more misery for the Angels, too. They've yet to recover from the 14-game losing streak that sent their season spiraling.