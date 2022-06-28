Phillies' Bryce Harper Reportedly Expected to Need Surgery on Fractured Thumb Injury

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is expected to need surgery after suffering a fractured thumb in Saturday's 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres, per Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Despite the surgery, which would likely push his recovery timetable beyond the initial four-to-six weeks timetable, he plans on playing again this season.

Harper was hit by a 97 mph fastball from Padres pitcher Blake Snell in the fourth inning, crumpling to the ground and yelling in frustration.

"I kind of wish it hit me in the face," Harper told reporters after the game. "I don't break bones in my face. I think I can take 98 (mph) to the face but not 97 to the thumb. Yeah, I was kind of in protection mode a little bit trying to get my hand up there and not let it hit me again.

"It's just a bummer. I am really bummed out."

The Phillies placed Harper on the injured list Sunday.

Harper, the reigning NL MVP, was in the midst of a stellar first half of the season. He was hitting .318/.385/.599 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI.