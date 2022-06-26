Dog Runs onto Field During Chile vs. Venezuela 2022 Women's International Friendly

Visionhaus

An international friendly between the women's national teams of Venezuela and Chile had an invader take over the pitch during the first half of their Saturday match. However, it wasn't a person.

A dog ran onto the pitch in the 37th minute, making friends with members of both teams and even the referee. While Venezuela went on to win 1-0, the unexpected pitch invader was undoubtedly the star of the show.

This actually isn't the first time a dog has invaded the pitch during a Venezuelan soccer game. Back in 2016, a dog interrupted a game between men's teams Pumas UNAM and Deportivo Tachira.

While it isn't something we see too often, this does bring up memories of when a cat ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium last year during a game between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.