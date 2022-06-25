BIG3 League Basketball 2022 Results: Jason Richardson Drops 21 in Tri-State's Win

Stacy Revere/Getty Images for BIG3

Week 2 of the BIG3 League season tipped off from Chicago's Credit Union 1 Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Three matchups were on the loaded Saturday slate.

Jason Richardson and Tri-State, who are led by basketball legend Julius Erving as head coach, took on Mario Chalmers and Michael Beasley's 3's Company squad to start.

Game 2 featured longtime NBAer Joe Johnson on the court and another legend in head coach Lisa Leslie as they teamed up to lead the Triplets against the Aliens.

The third and final game will see Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry leading Leandro Barbosa and the Ball Hogs against Ricky Davis and the Ghost Ballers, who are coached by former NBA superstar George "Ice Man" Gervin.

Here's a look at how it all went down Saturday.

Week 2 (Saturday) Scores

Tri-State 51, 3's Company 35

Triplets 50, Aliens 33

Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers: in progress

Tri-State 51, 3's Company 35

Richardson's 21 points and eight rebounds propelled Tri-State to its first win of the season as his squad crushed 3's Company 51-35.

DaJuan Summers added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Justin Dentmon pitched in 12 points en route to the 16-point win.

Chalmers' 15 points paced 3's Company, and Beasley added 11 points and five rebounds.

Tri-State looked like it would cruise to an easy victory after taking a 43-22 lead, but Chalmers engineered a 13-0 run to cut the lead to 43-35.

However, Dentmon and Summers then hit back-to-back threes before Dentmon closed the game on the free-throw line to hit the 50-point win target.

Tri-State and 3's Company are now both 1-1 on the year.

Triplets 50, Aliens 33

Brothers Jeremy and Jannero Pargo combined for 35 points, or two more than the entire Aliens team in a 50-33 win.

Jeremy's 18 points led the team. Jannero hit five three-pointers on his way to 17 points. Joe Johnson also added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the Triplets moved to 2-0.

Deshawn Stephens led the Aliens with 12 points and six rebounds. Dusan Bulut added 10 points.

This was a game at the half with the Triplets up 26-20. But the Pargo brothers and Johnson turned it up a notch in the second half en route to the big win.