Wimbledon 2022 Draw: Bracket, Schedule and Preview of Men and Women's Event

Frey/TPN/Getty Images

The 2022 Wimbledon draw is now set, with singles' play scheduled to begin on Monday.

Novak Djokovic is the top seed on the men's side, followed by Rafael Nadal at No. 2. Djokovic is the defending champion at Wimbledon, while Nadal is looking to keep his calendar Grand Slam hopes alive after winning the Australian and French Opens this year.



On the women's side, Iga Swiatek is the top draw and will be looking to maintain her incredible run of form. Swiatek comes into this tournament riding a 35-match win streak with six straight titles, including her second French Open triumph. Another player to watch in the women's draw is Serena Williams, who returns to singles play for the first time since injuring her left leg in the first round of last year's Wimbledon.



One major difference between this year's Wimbledon and previous versions of the event is that the ATP and WTA will not award ranking points to players for their performance. The decision was made in response to tournament organizers banning Russian and Belarusian players, such as Daniil Medvedev and Victoria Azarenka, from the competition following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.



Keep reading to see the draw for the top men's and women's seeds, the tournament schedule and a quick look at what to watch for this year at the 135th edition of Wimbledon.

2022 Wimbledon Draw Info, Schedule

Tournament Dates: Monday, June 27 through Sunday, July 10

TV/Live stream: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Plus, ABC, Tennis Channel (times vary)

Location: All England Club in London

Men's Draw: Official Bracket

Women's Draw: Official Bracket

Tournament Preview

Winner of the last three Wimbledon titles, Djokovic will again be a favorite to take home the top prize in London this year. The 35-year-old Serb kicks things off against Soonwoo Kwon in the first round and likely won't face any trouble in his first few matches with a favorable draw. If the seeds hold, he could end up with a significant challenge in the quarterfinals in the form of fifth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz.

The 19-year-old Spaniard has taken the tennis world by storm with his blistering speed and powerful shotmaking. Alcaraz has won two ATP Masters 1000 titles in 2022 and should improve upon his second-round exit from last year's Wimbledon.



Alcaraz's Spanish compatriot Nadal will also be under heavy scrutiny over the next week or two. At 36 years old, Nadal appears to be as brilliant as ever, sporting a 30-3 record this year with title wins at the Melbourne Summer Set, the Mexican Open and the two aforementioned Grand Slams.

Playing at Wimbledon for the first time since 2019, Nadal's greatest obstacle may be his own body as he's managing a chronic foot injury that causes him considerable pain. He navigates a portion of the bracket that includes Marin Cilic and Felix Auger-Aliassime.



Eighth-seeded Matteo Berrettini might be the most dangerous player in the men's draw. The 26-year-old Italian is 9-0 on grass this year, including titles at the Queen's Club Championships and the Stuttgart Open. He also reached the final of last year's Wimbledon. If you're looking for someone to win a maiden Grand Slam title on the men's side, Berrettini is one to root for.

While Djokovic has a chance to repeat on the men's side, the women's bracket will see a changing of the guard as last year's winner, Ashleigh Barty, has since retired from the sport.

Swiatek will of course be one of the favorites to hoist the Venus Rosewater Dish as the most dominant tennis player in the world right now, but Wimbledon could be where her streak comes to an end. The 21-year-old Polish star hasn't played much on grass as a pro and is just 4-4 on the surface overall, well behind her marks on hard courts (62-25) and clay (42-6). Her coach, Tomasz Wiktorowski, believes she can overcome the challenges posed by the surface.

"She has the best kick-serve in the world, but it doesn't always work on grass. So if we lose here, we have to add something else. But one thing is beyond doubt: Iga can play on the grass, because she has reached the fourth round of Wimbledon," said Wiktorowski, per TennisWorldUSA.org's Dzevad Mesic.

Potential spoilers for Swiatek include 15th-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and eighth-seeded American Jessica Pegula, the latter a looming quarterfinal opponent.

GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Williams, who was awarded a wild-card entry for Wimbledon, lurks among the unseeded players. The 40-year-old is still looking for her 24th Grand Slam title, which would equal Margaret Court for the most all-time in women's singles play. Williams was warming up for Wimbledon with doubles play alongside Ons Jabeur at the Eastbourne Invitational, but that tune-up was cut short after Jabeur suffered a knee injury on Thursday, per the Guardian's Tumaini Carayol.



Williams faces unseeded Harmony Tan in the first round, and could play spoiler for the likes of Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep (2019 Wimbledon champion) in the later rounds.

As for Jabeur, she's poised to make a deep run as long as she's healthy. Jabeur is world No. 3 and won the grass-court German Open after Belinda Bencic retired because of injury in the final. No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia is also poised for success. She won the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy in February and reached the final of the Qatar Open two weeks later.