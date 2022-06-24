5 Realistic Star Trades After 2022 NBA Draft

2 of 5

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Trade: De'Aaron Fox to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett, Derrick Rose and two 2023 first-round picks (via Detroit and Washington)

The New York Knicks exited draft night without addressing their point guard need, and though everyone seems to think their decision to trade out of the first round and dump salary was made with an eye toward overpaying free agent Jalen Brunson, we posit the following counter.

What if it wasn't?

Brunson would now be an almost painfully obvious target, but there's no guarantee New York will put forth a better offer than the Dallas Mavericks. And Brunson may simply prefer to stay where he is. There are worse players to tie your destiny to than Luka Doncic.

So let's give the Knicks an alternative and use some of the draft equity they added to swing a deal.

De'Aaron Fox is on a max contract, so there's really no such thing as a buy-low opportunity with him. But his down-year effort in 2021-22 could make the Sacramento Kings more comfortable with the idea of moving him than they would have been after 2020-21, when Fox was one of four players to average at least 25.0 points, 7.0 assists and 7.0 free-throw attempts per game.

The others: Doncic, Damian Lillard and Trae Young.

Knicks fans will surely balk at surrendering RJ Barrett, the team's best young player. But a closer look reveals that Fox has long been a safer bet to achieve stardom than Barrett.

Fox's age-21 campaign was significantly better than the one Barrett just completed. At the same age, Fox topped Barrett in true shooting percentage (54.4 to 51.1 percent), player efficiency rating (18.1 to 13.7), box plus/minus (1.5 to minus-1.6) and value over replacement player (2.3 to 0.2). In fact, Barrett has never posted a positive BPM figure or averaged more than 20.0 points per game. Fox has done both three times.

And with Barrett due an extension next summer that will likely put him in Fox's pay grade, the financial component of this deal will soon be a wash from New York's perspective.

Though last year was a disappointment, Fox closed with a flourish that indicated a full-season bounce-back may be ahead. He averaged 28.9 points, 6.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds with a 50.3/38.0/76.6 shooting split after January.

Fox isn't an ideal fit with Domantas Sabonis, a non-stretch center who's best with the ball in his hands. Nikola Jokic was the only big man to exceed Sabonis' 5.2 assists per game last year, but Fox's career 32.0 percent three-point shooting means he's of little use as an off-ball threat.

If the Kings had picked Jaden Ivey, this would have been an even easier sell. But don't forget they drafted point guard Davion Mitchell in 2021, and he showed elite defense and flashes of playmaking talent. Even without Ivey to supplant Fox, Sacramento could still flip him to acquire in Barrett the big, dynamic wing it has lacked for...(checks calendar)...ever.