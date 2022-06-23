Ric Flair Won't Take Blood Thinner Meds Before Starrcast Match; Pacemaker a Concern

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ric Flair's attempt to allay concerns for his health heading into his farewell match may have done the opposite.

At a press conference Thursday, the 73-year-old wrestling legend downplayed the risk in him stepping back inside a ring:

Flair is scheduled to compete at Starrcast V on July 31 against an opponent yet to be named.

From the moment the idea began gaining steam, fans questioned whether it was a sensible idea given both his age and health history. In 2017, he was placed on life support for 10 days from complications due to decades of misusing alcohol.

Despite the general sense of anxiety heading into the event, it appears Flair remains committed to competing on the Starrcast card.