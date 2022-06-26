1 Sentence to Describe the Current State of Every MLB Team

0 of 6

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is creeping up on its halfway mark, so it's fair to say that we know a lot more about all 30 teams now than we did back on Opening Day. Enough to fill books, even.

But since nobody has time for that, let's keep things simple and describe the current state of each team in just one sentence.

The idea here was to try to sum up where each team is for somebody who hasn't paid attention to baseball all year. If that's you, hopefully you'll find it instructive. If that's not you, well, maybe you'll get something else out of this exercise.

We'll go division by division, starting in the American League East and ending in the National League West.