Every NFL Team's 2022 Breakout Player Candidate

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are ready to enter a new era with Trey Lance. While Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster, it's Lance's time to shine in the Bay Area.

The second-year signal-caller's unique skill set will allow the Niners to get creative with their play-calling. The team already features one of the most unique offenses in football under Kyle Shanahan, but the head coach has been limited by Garoppolo's inability to create on the move the way Lance can.

The No. 3 pick in 2021 earned valuable starting reps as a rookie, replacing the injured Garoppolo twice and leading the team to a 1-1 record.

Lance completed 41 of 71 passes for 603 yards and five touchdowns against two interceptions, adding 168 yards and a score on 38 rushes.

That experience will only help Lance hit the ground running in Year 2. According to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, NFL analyst and former 49ers fullback Michael Robinson said Lance will lift his offense in a way no other quarterback has in a decade:

"I truly believe that if you have a quarterback with some movement skills like a Trey Lance, it just takes this Kyle Shanahan offense to new heights.

"I don't think we've seen it since maybe when RG3 was running this style of system. That wasn't truly able to evolve to what it was capable of because the next year he got hurt. Trey Lance, once he owns this offense, I think the sky is the limit for the team."

The 6'4", 224-pounder has a cannon arm and quickness that few other quarterbacks can match. While he was criticized for facing lesser competition during his collegiate days at North Dakota State, Lance has already proved capable of navigating defenses.

With a full training camp to prep as the starter and Shanahan guiding him, Lance is ready to have a breakout season.