NFL Free Agency 2022: Ranking the 10 Best Unsigned Players Under 30
This downtime during the NFL offseason is the longest trek on the league calendar. The majority of impactful talent has found a new home, and most of the available big-name free agents are well past their prime.
But that doesn't mean young playmakers aren't still out there in late June, and we've identified 10 of the best.
Some of the top names who have recently signed include 28-year-olds Fabian Moreau (Houston Texans) and Larry Ogunjobi (Pittsburgh Steelers). Don't be surprised if our top 10 lands somewhere soon too.
Each of these players is under 30 years old and ranked by their potential 2022 impact.
Let's dive into the group and name some top potential landing spots while we're at it.
10. Kevin King, CB
Flash back to the end of the 2019 season, and the future seemed bright for Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King. The 6'3", 200-pounder posted a career-high 66 tackles, five interceptions and 15 pass breakups. But injuries and inconsistency over the next two seasons led to his late-June availability as a 27-year-old free agent.
King's length has always been a positive for evaluators who fawned over his potential. However, his lanky build has left him slow to turn his hips, and he lacks recovery speed. He also doesn't have the reliable technique needed to be a full-time starter.
That doesn't mean he's not a qualified depth piece in the right scheme. Still in his prime, King should be attractive for zone-based defenses that can protect him with quality safety play. He's physical and aggressive.
King runs hot and cold, which has caused some to sour on him. But when he's on, he's a clear asset, such as during the three-game stretch against Cincinnati, Kansas City and Seattle last season.
That's the version of King teams could use if a starter is unavailable for a month. Channeling his positives can lead to a rotational third corner role in the right situation.
Best fits: Bills, Colts, Giants, Commanders
9. Takkarist McKinley, Edge
A competent free-agent edge-rusher usually commands a sizable contract. Only older veterans who earn one-year deals and reclamation projects require lesser investments, as both come with significant risks.
The Cleveland Browns tried to strike gold in 2021 when they signed pass-rusher Takkarist McKinley to a one-year deal. He was coming off an injury-shortened campaign with Atlanta but hadn't produced a solid sack output since 2018, when he posted seven.
He was a bust in Cleveland with just 2.5 sacks in 11 games.
Nevertheless, the under-30 free-agent crop is weak after the top eight. McKinley, 26, is the only pass-rusher among them worth rostering, and that's specifically for a team that could use a third or fourth rusher who has solid size and play strength. The 6'2", 260-pounder can play end in a 4-3 or as a stand-up linebacker in a 3-4.
Contending teams lacking a clear backup could offer McKinley a minor role and hope he can take advantage of opportunities teammates create for him. For example, if he plays with a dominant defensive tackle, quarterbacks could lose track of McKinley coming around the edge.
Best fits: Titans, Rams, Packers
8. Mackensie Alexander, CB
We're starting to see legitimate starting options and high-end role players on our list.
Mackensie Alexander, 28, is a reliable slot corner who has spent all but one season of his six-year career with the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL hasn't generally valued slot defenders as it has boundary corners, which could explain why Alexander is still available.
Never known for producing turnovers, having posted just three interceptions and 32 pass breakups in 84 games, Alexander excels in zone more than in man assignments. His 5'10", 192-pound frame is wiry-strong, and he competes hard in the run game. There's always room for an experienced, competitive defender in the NFL.
Alexander's poor PFF coverage grade of 40.2 is discouraging but could have been more of a product of his disintegrating environment than his own impact. Minnesota had a strong pass rush that should've helped the Vikings' cornerbacks, but none of them fared overly well in 2021. A fresh start away from a Mike Zimmer-led defense could be beneficial to Alexander's career after so many years in it.
Look for playoff hopefuls to gain interest as we get closer to the season.
Best fits: Dolphins, Commanders, Cardinals
7. Eric Ebron, TE
In spite of Eric Ebron's penchant for drops or the fact that he had just 84 receiving yards in eight games last year, he'd still be an upgrade for many teams as a second tight end.
Ebron hit injured reserve in Week 12 last year because of a knee injury but is only 29 years old. He's totaled 537 yards or more in five of his eight seasons.
The 6'4", 253-pounder uses his length and thick frame to box out defenders instead of relying on his once-impressive speed. He's posted a catch rate of at least 60 percent in all but one season over the last seven years. It's easy to see why a playoff contender could use him as a red-zone target.
But Ebron could be more than that if healthy. He's maintained a 10.9-yard-per-catch average during his career. Put him in an offense with several playmakers ahead of him in the pecking order, and he'll be an excellent value.
Best fits: Bengals, Eagles, Vikings
6. Ereck Flowers, G
Former New York Giants first-round pick Ereck Flowers was never cut out to be a tackle, but the seven-year pro has been a solid guard since switching positions in 2019. He has good quickness for a 330-pounder, but putting him in the phone booth that is the left guard spot limited his exposure to speedy, more flexible edge-rushers.
He had two successful one-year stints in Washington sandwiched around one year in Miami. Both franchises allowed Flowers to depart because of financial reasons but got worse at the position after doing so.
Plenty of left guard openings exist throughout the league that Flowers could upgrade. This is especially the case if he's placed between quality starters at left tackle and center, since both positions can assist him in pass protection.
The position change has also helped Flowers stay durable. He's averaged 952 snaps over the last three years compared to 902 in the previous four. He turned just 28 this offseason, so Flowers' long-term durability isn't quite a concern, but there's potential for him to go from a one-year signing to more of a consistent presence.
Best fits: Panthers, 49ers, Buccaneers, Titans
5. Eddie Goldman, DT
Finding massive human beings who can burst through an offensive line and finish sacks is one of the most difficult challenges in the NFL.
At times, former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has shown pass-rushing potential. He never developed into a consistent threat on passing downs but continued to be a rock as the nose tackle until the Bears released him this offseason.
The 28-year-old may not have fit into Chicago's rebuild, but he's the ideal run-stuffing, space-eating force who can make things uncomfortable for opposing offenses. A surprising number of contenders not only could use a rotational body but also an outright starter. Signing him could fill a long-term need and save a franchise from allocating assets to the position for several years.
Even if some teams are devaluing their efforts to slow the run game, they can't completely neglect the tackle position. Teams such as Tennessee, Baltimore, Miami and San Francisco will aggressively run the ball even if it's not efficient, and that can be a disastrous matchup in the playoffs if a team lacks the personnel to adjust. Adding Goldman would significantly help a run defense in these matchups.
His 325-pound frame can demand the attention of guards and centers alike. His presence frees lanes for linebackers and blitzing safeties to hit holes at full speed. The difference between Goldman and even an average nose tackle against an elite interior offensive line can swing a key game.
Best fits: Titans, Chargers, Browns
4. Will Fuller, WR
The Miami Dolphins' 2021 signing of Will Fuller was supposed to open up an offense that desperately needed speed and playmaking. He was coming off a frustrating but productive five years in Houston in which he suffered multiple injuries and incurred a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Interest was still high in the deep threat even if he hadn't played in more than 11 games since his rookie season, thanks to his immense skill set and upside.
But the worst-case scenario played out in Miami. He had to sit out Week 1 while finishing his six-game PED suspension. Subsequently, Fuller only caught four passes for 26 yards in two games, as he sustained a foot injury in the offseason and then chest and elbow injuries and finally a fractured finger that ended his season after Week 4.
He's still a high-upside value even though his lack of availability has hampered his reliability. The 28-year-old is an underrated route-runner with elite speed. Only 11 active receivers with at least 200 career catches can equal or better his average of 14.7 yards per catch.
Fuller fits best with a strong-armed, creative quarterback who will keep his eyes downfield even as the pocket breaks down. The league is deeper than ever with passers who fit that description.
Best fits: Browns, Chargers, Bears
3. Kwon Alexander, LB
Former Tampa Bay, San Francisco and New Orleans linebacker Kwon Alexander has been around since 2015 but will only turn 28 later this offseason. Once a promising star after racking up 335 total tackles in his first three seasons, Alexander saw injuries halt his ascension. He suffered a torn ACL in 2018 and then a torn Achilles in December 2020.
The good news is Alexander returned to the field for 12 games in 2021 with the Saints and looked closer to his explosive old self. He wasn't as impactful in coverage as he was in his first three years, but he showed great speed as a pass-rusher and finished solo tackles like we're used to seeing. He had 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception.
The cost of versatile linebackers has risen tremendously over the last few offseasons. Alexander could sign an incentive-laden deal and be a difference-maker for units lacking an X-factor at the position.
The former Pro Bowler might sign as a third-down specialist, but it won't be surprising if he elevates quickly throughout training camp into a full-time starter.
Best fits: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Seahawks
2. Landon Collins, S
Almost every free agent who's still available needs the right situation to succeed. There's nothing wrong with that. Only superstars can routinely transcend bad situations.
Safety Landon Collins is one of the more specific defensive talents still on the market. He was productive in 13 games with the Washington Commanders last year, totaling 81 tackles, two interceptions and three sacks. But he wasn't enough of an impact player to justify the $16.2 million cap hit that came in the fourth season of his six-year, $84 million deal.
Collins is at his best as a downhill safety who operates more like a linebacker. He's not good in man coverage, but as the NFL has embraced three-safety looks more, Collins has enjoyed a resurgence in potential value over the last two years. There aren't many roster openings left, so he may need to be a super-sub-package weapon.
Only 28 years old, Collins should draw interest from a number of franchises. Rebuilding teams could get one of his finest seasons yet in 2022 and retain him. Playoff contenders could surely use his upside in a depth role.
Best fits: Bears, Packers, Steelers
1. Odell Beckham Jr., WR
There's just one true star left on the free-agent market, and it's Odell Beckham Jr. The receiver will turn 30 years old in November and might just be getting back on the field around that time after he suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl.
Beckam is no longer the super athlete who can consistently create big plays or average 100 yards per game. He is, however, a great route-runner who has quickness off the line and in his cuts. Guarding him one-on-one is still difficult, and his tenure in Los Angeles proved doubters wrong.
Offenses that need help creating intermediate gains and precision from a playmaker should look to Beckham. Of course, they'll need patience as he rehabs his knee injury. So long as he's eased into his role, Beckham could transform an offense midseason, like he did for the Rams in 2021.
Best fits: Ravens, Colts, Chargers. Rams
Statistics via Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.