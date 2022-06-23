Buying or Selling Latest Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, LA Lakers Rumors

1 of 5

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The spirit of discontent seemed to be in the air long before this, but it was fanned with a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Monday.

"Multiple sources tell The Athletic that conversations about Irving’s future have gone stagnant between him and the Nets," Charania wrote. "An impasse currently exists among the parties that clears the way for the seven-time All-Star to consider the open marketplace, those sources said."

If he were to decline his player option and enter unrestricted free agency, Charania reported the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks would be interested.

On Wednesday, three veteran reporters added to the mix.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst opined that the stalemate might involve some "saber rattling." The idea of Irving taking a $25-30 million pay cut next season to play for one of the aforementioned teams is hard to take seriously.

Marc Stein added that Irving "had some recent contact with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, his former Cleveland teammate, to presumably discuss a potential reunion in Hollywood," but he too expressed skepticism that such a move would actually materialize.

"The expectation persists leaguewide that the Nets will hash out some sort of new deal with Irving," Stein wrote.

But that hasn't alleviated all concern for the Nets, who might stand to lose two stars if they can't placate Kyrie.

"Kyrie Irving's search for leverage on his contract discussions with the Brooklyn Nets won't be found with the threat of a $30 million pay cut to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the sum of the franchise's deepest fears," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote. "Irving walks, and Kevin Durant wants a trade."

If that happens, Brooklyn could be left with Ben Simmons, whatever it gets back in a Durant trade (and a possible Irving sign-and-trade) and a whole bunch of questions only three years after this KD-Irving era started.