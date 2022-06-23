Ranking the Best Rookies of the 2022 MLB Season So Far

0 of 11

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The 2022 MLB season has been an exciting one for rookies, especially those at the top.

Three of the game's top four prospects began the season on their respective Opening Day rosters. The fourth was injured at the time and has since been called up.

Bobby Witt Jr., Julio Rodriguez and Spencer Torkelson have all contributed to bad teams since Day 1. Adley Rutschman made his debut in May but has largely struggled in his time in the big leagues. Nonetheless, all remain cornerstones of their respective organizations and have bright futures.

However, none of them would register as the game's top rookie based on performance through 40 percent of the season.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Peña in Houston is validating the Astros' controversial decision to move on from Carlos Correa, their former No. 1 overall pick and a key member of teams that played in three World Series.

There have been more revelations from rookies this year, so which ones are making the biggest impact? We used key metrics such as wins above replacement and weighted runs created plus, as well as some of the traditional stats, to paint a clear picture.

Let's take a look and rank them here.