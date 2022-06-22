Chargers' Morgan Fox's French Bulldog Among 2022 Westminster Dog Show Finalists

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox has a rooting interest in this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Fox is a co-owner of Winston, the French Bulldog that was named the best in the Non-Sporting group Tuesday. Naturally, he celebrated on social media:

Winston beat out the Dalmatian, the Tibetan Spaniel and the Xoloitzcuintli.

The overall Best in Show winner will be announced Wednesday, so the job isn't done for Winston. He'll look to carry on the recent trend for his group, with Non-Sporting dogs winning Best in Show in 2018 and 2020.

It has been a busy offseason for Fox, who signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Chargers. The 27-year-old is returning to where his NFL career began. He spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before suiting up for the Carolina Panthers in 2021.