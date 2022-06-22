Rudy Gobert Trade Rumors: T-Wolves Have Interest in Jazz Star amid Clint Capela Buzz

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Despite already having one of the NBA's best centers on their roster, the Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly keeping tabs on two other big men who might be available in trades.

On the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast (h/t HoopsHype), The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor noted the T-Wolves like Rudy Gobert and Clint Capela.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday the Timberwolves have discussed deals involving veteran centers, with Capela specifically cited as an option.

It's unclear how motivated the Atlanta Hawks are to deal Capela right now. The 28-year-old is owed $18.2 million in 2022-23 in the final season of his five-year contract.

NBA reporter Marc Stein noted in his June 20 newsletter that the likelihood of a John Collins trade "is as high as it's ever been." The report also notes it's less likely that Capela gets traded.

Gobert's status with the Utah Jazz remains an ongoing storyline, though there's no indication they are actively looking to move the three-time All-Star.

There have been rumblings connecting Gobert to the Chicago Bulls, but K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported Tuesday their interest is being "overstated" because of what it would cost to acquire him.

Even though Karl-Anthony Towns is a three-time All-Star and an excellent offensive player, the Timberwolves' interest in rim-protecting centers is an indictment of his defensive capabilities.

Minnesota did finish a respectable 13th in defensive rating (111.7) during the 2021-22 season, per Basketball Reference.

Gobert (8.00) and Capela (7.66) ranked first and second in defensive real plus-minus last season, per ESPN. Towns (1.93) ranked 28th out of 85 qualified centers.

Adding a strong defensive center would allow Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch to play to Towns' strengths on the offensive end.

The Timberwolves already have a solid nucleus in place with Towns and Anthony Edwards. They just need to make a few tweaks around them to become a top-tier team in the Western Conference.