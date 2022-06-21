Ndamukong Suh Rumors: Raiders Have 'Mutual Interest'; Vikings Talking to DT

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

There is "mutual interest" between the Las Vegas Raiders and free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, per Tyler Dragon of USA Today.

He added that the Minnesota Vikings also have interest and that the Raiders and Vikings "have both had multiple conversations" with Suh.

Suh certainly confirmed his interest in the Raiders on Tuesday while ruling out a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

The 35-year-old appeared in all 17 games for the Bucs last season, registering 27 tackles (seven for loss), six sacks, 13 quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

While Suh is no longer the player who was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection in his prime, he was an important part of a Buccaneers defense that helped the organization win a Super Bowl in the 2020 season.

He's also been incredibly durable, even into his mid-30s. Suh has missed just two games in his career, both in the 2011 season. His 164 consecutive regular-season starts makes him the current leader among active players.

The Raiders have had a big offseason, adding superstar wideout Davante Adams via trade and defensive end Chandler Jones in free agency. They also addressed the defensive tackle position in both free agency (Andrew Billings, Vernon Butler and Johnathan Hankins) and the draft (Matthew Butler), though that shouldn't preclude them from adding a player of Suh's talent.

The Vikings have had a less notable offseason, though one focused on the defensive side of the ball after signing players like Za'Darius Smith, Harrison Phillips, Jordan Hicks, and Chandon Sullivan and using five of their first six draft picks on defense.

Signing Suh would stay in line with that theme.