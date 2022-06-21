Rob Gronkowski's HOF Resume, Stats, Earnings with Patriots and Bucs After Retirement

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Rob Gronkowski has officially announced his retirement from the NFL, with his next stop likely to be the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The tight end wraps up an impressive career as one of the best offensive players of his generation:

Assuming he doesn't return to the field—as he did after his first retirement in 2019—Gronkowski will be eligible for the Hall of Fame class of 2027. It could put him in a class with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as potential first-ballot options.

Gronkowski is certainly qualified based on his statistics as one of the most productive tight ends in NFL history.

The 33-year-old totaled 621 catches and 9,286 receiving yards, while his 92 receiving touchdowns ranks third all time among tight ends and 12th overall. Injuries held him back throughout his career, but he still averaged 64.9 receiving yards per game, well ahead of Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (56 yards per game).

When healthy, Gronk was truly dominant with four first-team All-Pro selections and five seasons with at least 10 touchdown catches.

The production continued in the postseason, helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls while adding one more with the Buccaneers, all alongside Tom Brady.

Gronkowski scored 15 touchdowns in 22 playoff games, including five in five Super Bowl appearances. He had six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago.

Modern tight ends, including Travis Kelce and George Kittle, have produced impressive numbers in a pass-heavy league. However, few non-quarterbacks in NFL history have had as big of an impact on the team's success as Gronkowski.

It all points to a likely trip to Canton, Ohio for Gronkowski, and fans should prepare themselves for a memorable Hall of Fame speech.