Delonte West Says He's OK After Video Appears to Show Former NBA Star Panhandling

Michael Mulvey for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former NBA player Delonte West told TMZ Sports he was doing OK despite panhandling in the streets.

"It is what it is," West said. "I got children. I'm in between jobs. People can help me as much as they can, but you know, as a man, I gotta do what I gotta do for my babies."

This comes after a video went viral of West asking for money in the streets.

The 38-year-old tried out for the BIG3 this past year but didn't make the cut. He said he had worked as a scout for the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics over the past three seasons and was looking to get into coaching, but the former guard didn't land a job.

West spent most of his eight-year NBA career with the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, last appearing in 2011-12 with the Mavericks. After his playing career, photos surfaced of the former player asking for money on the streets.

Mavericks governor Mark Cuban personally picked up West at a gas station and helped bring him to a rehab facility in September 2020.

It seemed West was getting back on track with an attempted comeback to basketball, but it now appears he has faced more setbacks in his post-playing career.