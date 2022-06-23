NFL Records That Are Most Likely to Fall During the 2022 Season

0 of 7

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the NFL, records aren't necessarily made to be broken. Bill Groman's rookie record of 1,473 receiving yards, for example, was set all the way back in 1960 and still stands today. Michael Strahan's single-season sacks record has stood for more than two decades, though T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers was able to tie it last season.

This doesn't mean that players don't think about breaking them. Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis recently discussed his desire to set a new record for most seasons played by a tight end.

"This year, I'll tie the record," Lewis said ahead of his 17th campaign, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official website. "It would be great to break it."

The reality is that all notable NFL records—except, perhaps, for Brett Favre's consecutive-starts streak of 297 games—will eventually be broken. This is especially true now that the league has expanded to 17 games

Last year, for example, Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle broke Anquan Boldin's 2003 record for rookie receptions in Week 18.

What records are the most likely to fall during the 2022 season? Using factors like past production, projected role, scheme and player health, that's exactly what we'll examine here.

Below, you'll find a look at both notable records that still stand and which players have a realistic shot at breaking them this season. To keep things interesting, we'll avoid records that were last broken within the past five seasons.

