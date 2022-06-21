Report: Hercy Miller, Son of Master P, to Join Louisville CBB Program as Walk-On

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P, plans to walk on for the men's basketball team at Louisville, according to On3's Matt Zenitz.

Miller began the 2021-22 season at Tennessee State and averaged 2.0 points and 0.2 assists in six appearances. He had also signed a $2 million name, image and likeness deal prior to suiting up for the Tigers.

