Commanders' Daniel Snyder Confirms He Won't Testify to Congress Despite Request

Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder again confirmed he will not testify before the United States Congress' House Oversight Committee, per Tisha Thompson of ESPN.

The committee is investigating allegations of a toxic workplace environment within the franchise and requested an appearance by Snyder on Jan. 22. After the attorney for Snyder initially declined the request, chairperson Carolyn Maloney urged him to reconsider and said he would be allowed to testify virtually.

Attorney Karen Patton Seymour responded with a letter Monday, confirming Snyder will not testify.

"Mr. Snyder's business conflict was scheduled long before then and cannot be rescheduled," the letter stated, via Thompson. "Moreover, your letter's suggestion that Mr. Snyder may testify remotely does not address my concern that a virtual appearance would not sufficiently protect Mr. Snyder's interest in having his counsel physically present with him."

The initial response stated that Snyder would be out of the country through the end of June.

Though the latest letter reiterated the Snyders "remain fully willing to cooperate," the committee struck a different tone after the recent news.

"His refusal to testify sends an unmistakable signal that Mr. Snyder has something to hide and is afraid of coming clean to the American public and addressing major worker protection concerns facing the NFL," a House Oversight Committee spokesperson told Thompson.

The NFL had its own investigation into the Commanders and fined the organization $10 million, although no written report was made public.

Congress opened its own investigation into the workplace culture, which uncovered a new allegation of sexual harassment against Snyder himself. Another former employee accused the organization of financial impropriety while withholding money meant for league-sharing.

Snyder has still chosen not to present his version of the events to the committee, which will move forward with the hearing on Wednesday.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has accepted the invitation to testify and will appear virtually.