Fantasy Alert: Jets RB Breece Hall Reportedly 'Batman' to Michael Carter's 'Robin'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Jets drafted Iowa State running back Breece Hall in the second round this offseason, and it sounds like the plan is to make him the top option in the backfield, albeit in a committee with Michael Carter.

Per Connor Hughes of The Athletic: "The Jets like Carter a lot. They believe he's a quality back. They've always viewed him as an ideal complement, though, in Mike LaFleur's 'running back by committee.' Hall, whom the Jets consider a home run threat, is now the Batman to Carter's Robin. The Jets will use both, but Hall is the lead back."

Carter, 23, rushed for 639 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie last season.

A committee situation likely isn't great for either player, but Hall is the better option for fantasy players heading into the 2022 season. Realistically, Hall should be considered in the flex range and Carter in the RB4 conversation, though Hall likely will be drafted more in the RB2 range.

He's the Jets running back you want on your team this season.