MMQB: Inside Zach Wilson's Phone Call with Aaron Rodgers After Jets QB's Debut

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson got some advice from a helpful source after making his NFL debut.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Wilson spoke with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Wilson explained to Rodgers how he was going over tape after finishing 20-of-37 for 258 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 19-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Per Breer, Rodgers suggested that was the wrong course of action because the rookie was unnecessarily overwhelming himself.

Breer wrote how it was reflective of a larger issue for Wilson, who "had too much going through his head" and was "trying to do too much too fast."

The 22-year-old struggled as a rookie, finishing with 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 starts. He completed just 55.6 percent of his passes and was sacked 44 times.

Many figured Wilson to be a bit of a project when he was coming out of BYU, though, so some early hiccups weren't totally unexpected. And the exchange with Rodgers shows how much the adjustment to the NFL extends beyond reading defenses and making quicker decisions in the pocket.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was careful to manage expectations for his young signal-caller, but Wilson should be in a nice position to take a step forward in his development in 2022.