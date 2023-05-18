Padres' Manny Machado Diagnosed with Fractured Hand Injury After HBP vs. Royals

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado has been diagnosed with a small fracture in his left hand after being hit by a pitch during Monday's 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.

"So the initial X-ray didn't show anything. He had a CT scan and an MRI yesterday that showed a small fracture on the metacarpal," Melvin told reporters Wednesday. "We don't think it's an IL situation but we're going to probably go through the off-day, see how he feels and see where we are on the weekend."

Machado has missed San Diego's last two games.

Machado has been durable for much of his career with eight seasons of 150 or games on his resume, including last year when he appeared in 150. He also appeared in all 60 games during the shortened 2020 campaign.

When healthy, the 30-year-old is one of the offensive leaders for the Padres.

He is a six-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner who also won a Silver Slugger award during the 2020 campaign. He is slashing .231/.282/.372 with five home runs and 19 RBI in 40 games this season.

His presence in the middle of San Diego's order is one reason expectations were so high entering this season, but the National League West team still has other options to fill in if he is sidelined.

Look for Ha-Seong Kim and Matt Carpenter to play third base until Machado returns to the lineup.