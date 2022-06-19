Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights

10 of 10

Credit: Impact Wrestling

For Josh Alexander to retain the Impact World Championship, he would have to overcome the challenge of a grizzled veteran who was competing in his fourth Slammiversary main event in Violent By Design's Eric Young.

Two students of the game, they dipped deep into the history of the promotion and its greatest champions in search of the move or submission that would earn them the victory. Young channeled the founder of the promotion, Jeff Jarrett, while Alexander turned to Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe for inspiration as he tried to wear down his challenger.

There was a Black Hole Slam ala "The Monster" Abyss and the Best Moonsault Ever, straight from the playbook of "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels. It was Angle's ankle lock, adopted recently by Alexander, that should have earned him the win. Deaner, though, three yellow powder in the eyes of referee Brian Hebner, preventing him from seeing the tapout.

Chaos reigned supreme before Young delivered a wicked spike piledriver on the exposed wood of the ring. Alexander recovered, countering a top-rope piledriver attempt and applying the ankle lock. He obliterated Young with a uranage onto the wood, then delivered the C4 spike for the win.

In a match that looked back to the men who helped lay the foundation for Impact Wrestling, it was the trademark finisher of the company's present and future top star that earned him the win and put an exclamation point on the proceedings.

A great match that started slow but picked up exponentially a quarter of the way through, it was more-than-deserving of its place on the card and further evidence that Alexander is as hot an in-ring performer here in 2022 as anyone.

Kudos to Young, too, who repeatedly shows up and shows out in these big match situations. Long one of the most trustworthy performers in the country, dating back to his days in Team Canada and as the scaredy-cat underdog of the promotion, he has amassed a resume that does not get nearly the respect it deserves. Give EY his flowers.

Grade

A

