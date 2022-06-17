NBA 2022-23 Title Odds: Warriors Open as Betting Favorites; Celtics 2nd, Nets 3rd

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

After winning the 2021-22 NBA championship, the Golden State Warriors are the early favorites to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy once again next year.

FanDuel gives Golden State +460 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA title. The Boston Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in six games in this year's NBA Finals, are next on the list at +650. The Brooklyn Nets aren't far behind at +700. The Milwaukee Bucks (+750), Los Angeles Clippers (+850) and Phoenix Suns (+950) round out the top six.

"I'd say it's more wide-open at the top now than it was in previous seasons," Adam Pullen, Caesars Sportsbook assistant director of trading, said in a press release (h/t David Purdum of ESPN). "Usually with the NBA, you can count the title contenders on one hand. Here, you can look at 10 teams that you can make a legitimate case for."

The Warriors opened the 2021-22 season with 10-1 odds to win the NBA title, which put them behind the Los Angeles Lakers, Nets and Bucks.

The teams with the longest shot to win a championship next season are the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons, who all open with +50,000 odds.

